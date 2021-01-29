Ricochet took to social media to tell Jeff Hardy that they should go after “those tag titles.”

He tweeted, “Hey @JEFFHARDYBRAND maybe WE should go after those Tag Titles!?”

As noted, Jeff Hardy and Riddle have been teaming together for months now and are known as the “The Hardy Bros.”

Ricochet and Hardy recently tagged together on this week’s WWE Main Event. They lost to Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

He tweeted, “Say what you all want about #MainEvent but if I get to tag with @JEFFHARDYBRAND and do my own version of “Poetry In Motion” with him!? It’s cool with me!”

The current RAW Tag Team champions are Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The current SmackDown champions are Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

