Riddle wants to return to the WWE NXT Fight Pit for his upcoming title match with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Riddle took to Twitter this afternoon and asked Triple H to make the Fight Pit bout happen between he and Lashley. This week’s RAW saw Riddle earn a United States Title shot by defeating MVP and RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a Gauntlet Match.

“Hey @tripleh, who do I have to call so I can beat up @fightbobby in the #FightPit for the #USTitle?,” Riddle wrote to Triple H today.

The first-ever NXT Fight Pit match took place last year and saw Riddle lose to Timothy Thatcher, in what was Riddle’s final match before being called to the main roster. The second Fight Pit match took place earlier this month, featuring Thatcher going over Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE has not announced when Riddle vs. Lashley for the title will take place, but Riddle has earned the title shot.

Triple H has not responded to Riddle’s tweet as of this writing. You can see the full post below: