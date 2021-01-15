Riddle took to Twitter this week and reacted to the significant change to UFC's anti-doping policy.

UFC announced that a positive marijuana test will no longer result in a violation. MMA Junkie reported on the change here. Riddle responded to that article and said it was the best 35th birthday present he could receive.

"I got the greatest birthday gift of all today, maybe 9 years late but still an amazing gift and one more thing my record is 10-3 bro," he wrote.

It should be noted that it looks like Riddle's MMA record will not change to 10-3 because the policy update is for future positive marijuana tests.

Riddle's current MMA record is 8-3 with 2 No Contests. The first NC came after a submission win over Chris Clements was overturned due to a drug test failure for marijuana. That fight took place on July 21, 2012 at UFC 149 in Calgary. The second NC was ruled on after a split decision win over Che Mills was overturned due to another positive marijuana test. That fight took place on February 16, 2013 at UFC On Fuel TV: Barao vs. McDonald in London.

You can see Riddle's full tweet below: