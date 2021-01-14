Ring of Honor announced today that voting for the 2020 ROH Awards is opened now through January 31st.
The "Male Wrestler of the Year" category includes PCO, Matt Taven, ROH World Champion RUSH, Jay Lethal, Brody King, Dragon Lee, Jonathan Gresham, Shane Taylor, and Tracy Williams.
The "Female Wrestler of the Year" category includes Angelina Love, Mandy Leon, Maria Manic, Nicole Savoy, Session Moth Martina, and Sumie Sakai.
Danhausen, EC3, Fred Yehi, Rey Horus, Slex, Session Moth Martina, Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun), and Tony Deppen have all been nominated for "Best New Star."
Mike Bennett's ROH return and EC3's debut are among the moments nominated in the "Holy S--t Moments Of the Year" category.
Voting for the awards will take place exclusively on the ROH The Experience Facebook group.
Below is a full look at the ballot:
MALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Brody King
Dragon Lee
Jay Lethal
Jonathan Gresham
Matt Taven
PCO
RUSH
Shane Taylor
Tracy Williams
FEMALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Angelina Love
Mandy Leon
Maria Manic
Nicole Savoy
Session Moth Martina
Sumie Sakai
TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR
The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brawler Milonas)
Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry
Jay & Mark Briscoe
Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham
MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus)
The Righteous (Vincent & Bateman)
Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)
2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods)
MATCH OF THE YEAR
The Briscoes vs. Bandido & Flamita (Free Enterprise, 2/9)
Mark Haskins vs. Alex Shelley (Free Enterprise, 2/9)
No. 1 contender's battle royal (Free Enterprise, 2/9)
PCO vs. Dragon Lee (Bound by Honor, 2/28)
Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido & Rey Horus (Gateway to Honor, 2/29)
RUSH vs. PCO vs. Mark Haskins (Gateway to Honor, 2/29)
Tracy Williams vs. Jay Lethal, Pure Tournament block final (TV, 10/23)
Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams, Pure Tournament final (TV, 10/30)
Brody King vs. Shane Taylor (TV, 11/27)
Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon (Final Battle, 12/18)
RUSH vs. Brody King (Final Battle, 12/18)
Shane Taylor vs. Jay Briscoe (Final Battle, 12/18)
Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta (Final Battle, 12/18)
HOLY S*** MOMENT OF THE YEAR
MexiSquad wins the Six-Man Tag Title (Saturday Night at Center Stage, 1/11)
Alex Zayne defeats Bandido (Honor Reigns Supreme, 1/12)
ROH presents a free show (Free Enterprise, 2/9)
Flip Gordon (masquerading as Dragon Lee) unmasks, wins No. 1 contender's battle royal (Free Enterprise, 2/9)
Gangrel sprays Kenny King in the eyes with red liquid (Free Enterprise (2/9)
RUSH regains the ROH World Title (Gateway to Honor, 2/29)
18th Anniversary and Past vs Present shows cancelled due to pandemic (3/13-14)
Vincent attacks Matt Taven in Taven's home (Facebook Live Q&A, 6/11)
Fred Yehi defeats Silas Young in Pure Tournament (TV, 9/25)
Jonathan Gresham taps out Matt Sydal with a modified surfboard (TV, 10/9)
EC3 debuts (TV, 10/16)
Tracy Williams defeats Jay Lethal in Pure Tournament (TV, 10/23)
The Allure attacks Quinn McKay in studio ("ROH Week By Week, 11/10)
Mike Bennett returns, saves Matt Taven from The Righteous (TV, 11/20)
Josh Woods defeats Jay Lethal (TV, 11/27)
La Bestia del Ring hits Brody King with a chair during RUSH-King World Title match (Final Battle, 12/18)
Rey Horus defeats Dalton Castle (Final Battle, 12/18)
The Righteous injures Mike Bennett (Final Battle, 12/18)
Tony Deppen wins Four Corner Survival for TV Title shot (Final Battle, 12/18)
BEST NEW STAR
Danhausen
EC3
Fred Yehi
Rey Horus
Slex
Session Moth Martina
Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)
Tony Deppen
FACTION OF THE YEAR
The Foundation
La Facción Ingobernable
MexiSquad
The Righteous
Shane Taylor Promotions
BEST FINISHER
Bandido's 21 Plex
The Bouncers' Blackout
Brody King's Gonzo Bomb
Dalton Castle's Bang-a-Rang
Jay Briscoe's Jay Driller
Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection
Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham's Combination Cutter
Mark Haskins' pumphandle bomb
PCO's moonsault
RUSH's Bull's Horns
Shane Taylor's Welcome to the Land
Tracy Williams's crossfsace
BEST ENTRANCE
The Allure
Dalton Castle
Danhausen
Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham
Joe Hendry
Matt Taven
PCO
RUSH
Shane Taylor
Vincent
FAVORITE FUTURE OF HONOR STAR
Dante Caballero
Eric Martin
Joe Keys
Ken Dixon
Sledge