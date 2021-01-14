Ring of Honor announced today that voting for the 2020 ROH Awards is opened now through January 31st.

The "Male Wrestler of the Year" category includes PCO, Matt Taven, ROH World Champion RUSH, Jay Lethal, Brody King, Dragon Lee, Jonathan Gresham, Shane Taylor, and Tracy Williams.

The "Female Wrestler of the Year" category includes Angelina Love, Mandy Leon, Maria Manic, Nicole Savoy, Session Moth Martina, and Sumie Sakai.

Danhausen, EC3, Fred Yehi, Rey Horus, Slex, Session Moth Martina, Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun), and Tony Deppen have all been nominated for "Best New Star."

Mike Bennett's ROH return and EC3's debut are among the moments nominated in the "Holy S--t Moments Of the Year" category.

Voting for the awards will take place exclusively on the ROH The Experience Facebook group.

Below is a full look at the ballot:

MALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Brody King

Dragon Lee

Jay Lethal

Jonathan Gresham

Matt Taven

PCO

RUSH

Shane Taylor

Tracy Williams

FEMALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Angelina Love

Mandy Leon

Maria Manic

Nicole Savoy

Session Moth Martina

Sumie Sakai

TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brawler Milonas)

Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry

Jay & Mark Briscoe

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus)

The Righteous (Vincent & Bateman)

Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods)

MATCH OF THE YEAR

The Briscoes vs. Bandido & Flamita (Free Enterprise, 2/9)

Mark Haskins vs. Alex Shelley (Free Enterprise, 2/9)

No. 1 contender's battle royal (Free Enterprise, 2/9)

PCO vs. Dragon Lee (Bound by Honor, 2/28)

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido & Rey Horus (Gateway to Honor, 2/29)

RUSH vs. PCO vs. Mark Haskins (Gateway to Honor, 2/29)

Tracy Williams vs. Jay Lethal, Pure Tournament block final (TV, 10/23)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams, Pure Tournament final (TV, 10/30)

Brody King vs. Shane Taylor (TV, 11/27)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon (Final Battle, 12/18)

RUSH vs. Brody King (Final Battle, 12/18)

Shane Taylor vs. Jay Briscoe (Final Battle, 12/18)

Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta (Final Battle, 12/18)

HOLY S*** MOMENT OF THE YEAR

MexiSquad wins the Six-Man Tag Title (Saturday Night at Center Stage, 1/11)

Alex Zayne defeats Bandido (Honor Reigns Supreme, 1/12)

ROH presents a free show (Free Enterprise, 2/9)

Flip Gordon (masquerading as Dragon Lee) unmasks, wins No. 1 contender's battle royal (Free Enterprise, 2/9)

Gangrel sprays Kenny King in the eyes with red liquid (Free Enterprise (2/9)

RUSH regains the ROH World Title (Gateway to Honor, 2/29)

18th Anniversary and Past vs Present shows cancelled due to pandemic (3/13-14)

Vincent attacks Matt Taven in Taven's home (Facebook Live Q&A, 6/11)

Fred Yehi defeats Silas Young in Pure Tournament (TV, 9/25)

Jonathan Gresham taps out Matt Sydal with a modified surfboard (TV, 10/9)

EC3 debuts (TV, 10/16)

Tracy Williams defeats Jay Lethal in Pure Tournament (TV, 10/23)

The Allure attacks Quinn McKay in studio ("ROH Week By Week, 11/10)

Mike Bennett returns, saves Matt Taven from The Righteous (TV, 11/20)

Josh Woods defeats Jay Lethal (TV, 11/27)

La Bestia del Ring hits Brody King with a chair during RUSH-King World Title match (Final Battle, 12/18)

Rey Horus defeats Dalton Castle (Final Battle, 12/18)

The Righteous injures Mike Bennett (Final Battle, 12/18)

Tony Deppen wins Four Corner Survival for TV Title shot (Final Battle, 12/18)

BEST NEW STAR

Danhausen

EC3

Fred Yehi

Rey Horus

Slex

Session Moth Martina

Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

Tony Deppen

FACTION OF THE YEAR

The Foundation

La Facción Ingobernable

MexiSquad

The Righteous

Shane Taylor Promotions

BEST FINISHER

Bandido's 21 Plex

The Bouncers' Blackout

Brody King's Gonzo Bomb

Dalton Castle's Bang-a-Rang

Jay Briscoe's Jay Driller

Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham's Combination Cutter

Mark Haskins' pumphandle bomb

PCO's moonsault

RUSH's Bull's Horns

Shane Taylor's Welcome to the Land

Tracy Williams's crossfsace

BEST ENTRANCE

The Allure

Dalton Castle

Danhausen

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

Joe Hendry

Matt Taven

PCO

RUSH

Shane Taylor

Vincent

FAVORITE FUTURE OF HONOR STAR

Dante Caballero

Eric Martin

Joe Keys

Ken Dixon

Sledge