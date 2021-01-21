Ring of Honor has announced the next challenger for ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham.

This week’s ROH Week By Week show on YouTube saw ROH Dojo student Joe Keys win a Four-Man Gauntlet Match over fellow Dojo students Ken Dixon, Eric Martin, and Dante Caballero. With the win, Keys became the new #1 contender to Gresham. The Gauntlet originally took place as a dark match at recent ROH TV tapings in Baltimore.

Keys vs. Gresham will take place on an upcoming episode of ROH TV.

ROH noted that Dojo coaches Gresham and Will Ferrara proposed the Gauntlet Match between the students for a title shot to the ROH Board of Directors because they were impressed with how well the four wrestlers performed in a tag team match on ROH TV a few weeks ago. That match saw Keys and Caballero defeat Dixon and Martin.

Gresham, who also currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Jay Lethal, last defended the Pure Title against Flip Gordon at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 18. He defeated Tracy Williams to win the revived title back on October 31.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the latest ROH Week By Week episode with the Gauntlet Match above.