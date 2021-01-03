Quinn McKay checks in after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about tonight's Christmas 10-Man Tag Team Match with the Team Captain of one team being Mark Briscoe and the other Team Captain being Jay Briscoe.

A video package is shown on the teams of Eric Martin & Ken Dixon and Dante Caballero & Joe Keys.

Eric Martin & Ken Dixon make their entrance. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys make their entrance.

Eric Martin & Ken Dixon vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

Caballero and Martin lock up. After a brief back and forth, Martin takes Caballero to the mat with a single leg takedown. Martin pins Caballero for a one count. Key eventually hits a Diving Headbutt on Dixon. Keys locks in a Half Crab on Dixon. Dixon gets to the ropes. Keys hits a German Suplex on Dixon. Caballero spears Martin. Keys locks in a high angle Full Crab on Dixon. Dixon taps out.

Winner: Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

Brian Johnson joins Caprice Coleman & Ian Riccaboni at the announce table. Johnson gifts shirts to Coleman & Riccaboni that read "Bozo 1 & Bozo 2".

Team Captain Jay Briscoe makes his entrance. Flip Gordon, Brawler Milonas, John Walters & PCO make their entrances. Team Captain Mark Briscoe makes his entrance. Beer City Bruiser, Dak Draper, Tracy Williams & Dalton Castle make their entrances.

Christmas 10-Man Tag Team Match:

Team Captain Jay Briscoe, Flip Gordon, Brawler Milonas, John Walters & PCO vs. Team Captain Mark Briscoe, Beer City Bruiser, Dak Draper, Tracy Williams & Dalton Castle

Walters and Williams lock up. Williams locks in a headlock on Walters. Walters gets out of it. Williams locks in a wrist-lock on Walters. Walters briefly locks in a modified front headlock on Williams. Williams takes Walters to the mat. PCO eventually hits a scoop slam on Mark. Draper connects with a boot to PCO. Draper hits a Back Suplex on PCO. Jay strikes Draper several times. Jay clotheslines Draper. Williams connects with a back elbow to Jay. Williams sits on the top turnbuckle. Jay hits a forearm on Williams. Williams hits a DDT on Jay onto the top turnbuckle. Walters hits a lung-blower on Williams. Bruiser hits a Frog Splash from off the top rope on Walters. PCO breaks a pin attempt by Brusier on Walters. PCO hits a DDT on Draper. PCO ascends the turnbuckles. PCO hits a PCOsault on Draper. PCO pins Draper for the win.

Winner: Jay Briscoe, Flip Gordon, Brawler Milonas, John Walters & PCO

They winning team celebrates as the show comes to a close.