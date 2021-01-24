Highlights are shown from Final Battle to kick off the show.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage. McKay talks about tonight’s Pure Rules Match between Flip Gordon and Rhett Titus.

A video package is shown on Rhett Titus and Flip Gordon.

Rhett Titus and Flip Gordon make their entrances.

Pure Rules Match: Rhett Titus vs. Flip Gordon

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Gordon takes Titus to the mat. Titus eventually goes for a German Suplex, Gordon backflips out of it and lands on his feet. Gordon kicks the knee of Titus. Gordon superkicks Titus in the face. Gordon hits a springboard diving elbow on Titus. Gordon pins Titus for a two count. Gordon attempts to lift Titus up into a Fireman’s Carry position.

Gordon’s knee buckles. Titus rolls Gordon up with a backslide for a two count. Gordon drops Titus on the mat after a Fireman’s Carry. Gordon punches Titus in the face. Gordon is warned by the referee that if he does that again, he will lose the match, due to the Pure Rules. Gordon hits a Running Stomp on Titus. Gordon hits his Flip-By finisher on Titus. Gordon pins Titus for the three count.

Winner: Flip Gordon

A video package is shown on Rey Horus and ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee.

Rey Horus makes his entrance. ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee begins to make his entrance. Horus hits a Senton to the outside on Lee before he can get into the ring.

ROH Television Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Rey Horus

Horus rolls Lee into the ring and ascends the turnbuckles. Horus hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Lee. Horus hits a Spinning DDT on Lee. Horus pins Lee for a two count. Later in the match, Lee double stomps the back of Horus on the top turnbuckle. Lee pins Horus for a two count. Lee connects with a Running Knee Strike to Horus. Lee connects with another Running Knee Strike to Horus. Lee pins Horus for the win.

Winner: Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee celebrates as the show comes to a close.