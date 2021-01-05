Dragon Lee will be defending the ROH Television Championship against Rey Horus in two weeks on ROH TV.

The match was announced on the latest episode of ROH Week By Week by Quinn McKay.

Lee has been the ROH Television Champion since winning the title from Shane Taylor at Final Battle in 2019.

His latest defense was last month at Final Battle against Tony Deppen.

As reported earlier this week, both ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido (he holds the Six-Man Tag Team titles with Flamita and Rey Horus) and Mark Haskins re-signed with Ring of Honor.