WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wants Adam Pearce to enjoy his "quick trip to the Island of Relevancy" after the WWE Official became the No. 1 contender to Reigns' title on Friday Night SmackDown.

After Shinsuke Nakamura survived the original 5-man Gauntlet match also featuring Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan, Reigns and Jey Uso came down to the ring and beat down on Nakamura. Uso then super kicked Pearce and placed the unconscious WWE Official on top of Nakamura for the referee to complete the three count.

As a result, Pearce was declared the winner of Gauntlet match and Reigns' opponent at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Earlier in the night, Paul Heyman said he pulled some strings to insert Pearce into the match.

Reigns sent out a message to Pearce after SmackDown went off the air.

He tweeted, "Congrats suit. Enjoy your quick trip to the Island of Relevancy. But remember this... You're only safe when I allow you to be. #RoyalRumble #MatchMaker."

Pearce hasn't wrestled since his match against Adam Page at ROH Death Before Dishonor XII in 2014. Pearce joined WWE as a full-time trainer and producer in May 2015. His last match for WWE was in August 1997 when he wrestled under the name of Adam O'Brien.

See below for Reigns' tweet: