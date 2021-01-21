WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report and revealed that he has new theme music in the works.

Reigns recently made a significant change to go with his heel turn when he came out shirtless for the first time at Clash of Champions when he faced cousin Jey Uso. The new theme song will be the last thing left from his days as a member of The Shield. Reigns said the new music is a work in progress.

“We’re working on it,” Reigns said of a new theme song. “It’s not easy because I’m not going to… With this character, it has to be the right vibe. We can’t just hire a rapper and check out this guitar riff. It can’t be some rock music. The Shield music, I wasn’t even really into it back in the day; but over the years, it just started working. You get so used to it that I just time my pace to it. But yeah, it takes some time and it has to be right.

“In order to move away from something you’ve had for so long and is so recognizable like the music that I have now, it’s got to be perfect. It’s taking some time, but we’re definitely working on it, so please be patient.”

The Tribal Chief also discussed adding the guillotine submission move to his arsenal. Reigns first used the move as a finisher when he retained his title over Braun Strowman on the October 16 SmackDown show. Since then he’s brought the move out in matches against Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

While he’s not using the move in every match, Reigns noted that it’s something he’s wanted to use for years. He also commented on how WWE producers and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon believe the finishes go better with the Spear.

“I’ve been wanting to use that for years,” Reigns said of the guillotine. “No one’s to blame, it’s just the process of the creative. It’s like, ‘What if I just pulled out a submission?’ I’ve been saying that for years. Everybody knows the Spear. The producers that I work with all the way up to the head man said, ‘I think the finish would be better with a Spear.’

“That’s great because for years we built that spear up and up. Even today, we’ve manipulated it over the past few months, but nobody’s going to say, ‘I can’t believe he lost to that spear.’ If he won with that spear, they’d be like, ‘Yep, he won with the spear. It’s all good.'”

Reigns credited the UFC with inspiring him to use the guillotine submission, and because of how often it’s used.

“I thoroughly enjoy watching MMA, especially over the pandemic, I feel like UFC has been on TV far more for whatever reason,” Reigns said. “I’ve gotten into it the last couple of years and it just seems like every single card, somebody wins with the guillotine. It’s the simplest move. It’s the simplest submission ever. You just crank it in there and squeeze and wrench back.

“There’s going to be a lot of different ways to go in and out of it. It just makes sense and nobody’s really using it. Really, I’m at the point where it doesn’t matter who’s using it, I’ll just use it anyway. The submission was something I wanted to use for quite some time, and I finally pulled the trigger on it.”

Reigns is set to defend his title against Owens in a Last Man Standing match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.