WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a witty response to an Instagram post from fellow SmackDown Superstar King Baron Corbin on Wednesday.

Corbin, a passionate cyclist who regularly posts photos of his biking expeditions, shared a new picture of him lying on the bushes after losing control of his ride. In his caption, Corbin wrote, "Would you believe me if I told you I landed in the bushes on purpose?"

Reigns joked that Corbin purposely falling to the ground was a familiar sight since he does the same at work. "The Tribal Chief" was possibly referring to Corbin's laidback attitude when he wrote, "On your back...just like at work!"

Reigns defeated Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match at last year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. This year, he will defend his Universal Championship against WWE Producer Adam Pearce at the upcoming event.

See below for Corbin's Instagram post: