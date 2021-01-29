Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are reportedly not scheduled for Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

There’s been a lot of speculation on potential surprise entrants for the 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble Matches, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lesnar and Rousey are not scheduled as of this week.

Lesnar is not currently under contract to WWE. Rousey is still under contract through April 10, which is the first day of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event.

Three potential Royal Rumble appearances are Seth Rollins, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Rollins has been out of action since the Survivor Series pay-per-view in late November as he took some time off to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as she gave birth to their first child last month. Rollins was discussed for a return a few weeks back, but that never happened. Priest and Ripley have been planned for a main roster call-up from WWE NXT for several weeks now. There was a plan to bring Priest to SmackDown at one point, but at last word he was scheduled for a spot on the RAW roster.

Regarding the Men’s Rumble Match, the Wrestling Observer notes that the winner and a finish have been decided on. Ringside News adds that WWE has had both Rumble Match winners decided on. It was noted that those winners likely will not change, but anything is possible these days, especially with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon changing his mind.

There are currently 12 spots open for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Confirmed entrants as of this writing are Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, Elias, and Mustafa Ali.

There are 18 open spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match as of now. Confirmed participants as of now are Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Tamina Snuka.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.