A new mixed tag team match has been announced for Saturday's Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
The match will see Crazzy Steve and Rosemary team up to take on Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb. The match was made after Steve and Rosemary reunited The Decay during last night's go-home show, as noted at this link.
The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:
Knockouts Title Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
Triple Threat for the X Division Title
Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)
Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh
Barbed Wire Massacre Match
Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
Old School Rules Match
Eric Young, Joe Doering and Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Jake Something
Cinematic Match
Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns
Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb