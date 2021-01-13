A new mixed tag team match has been announced for Saturday's Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The match will see Crazzy Steve and Rosemary team up to take on Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb. The match was made after Steve and Rosemary reunited The Decay during last night's go-home show, as noted at this link.

The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh

Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Old School Rules Match

Eric Young, Joe Doering and Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Jake Something

Cinematic Match

Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns

Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb