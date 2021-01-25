Ryback has mentioned in the past that when he worked for WWE, they tried to take ownership of his social media accounts. They wanted him, and others, to sign over their social accounts which would allow WWE to have full control over what would be posted to each account.

Since then, Ryback has departed the company and WWE has taken over the Twitch and YouTube accounts for talents. He explained that this is because WWE works hand-in-hand with many social platforms as he discussed on “Ryback TV Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri.”

“WWE works with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, which I got that unlocked. What they do is they work with these companies and what they call it is shadow banning. Shadow banning, there are different levels. These companies police themselves. What they do in everything is they simply – you got 1.5 million followers. Only 5 percent of that is going to see what this guy posts,” said Ryback.

“They can go in there and do this and they do it with people. They have different peers in all of this. That’s why when I say it’s not actually WWE actually doing it. It’s WWE actually working with them.”

Ryback added that WWE does this as a part of their ongoing efforts to suppress talents and the revenue they generate. When WWE took over talents’ Twitch accounts, they still allowed those talents to receive a percentage of the revenue generated, but now they don’t have complete control over the content produced on the site.

He added that WWE gets away with doing this because it’s very difficult to prove that there’s malfeasance going on.

“They work with these companies hand-in-hand. Big money sleeps with big money. They have a list and those accounts get suppressed. It’s a very real thing going on. It’s not crazy talk. It’s not conspiracy talk. This is a real thing going on,” stated Ryback.

“I’ve had people reach out to me on certain platforms. They do it on Twitter. Twitter is their main one they like to control because that one is where people can spread their voice the quickest. That is why WWE tried to get talent and have them hooked on their accounts. It’s why they wanted me to sign over my accounts.

“It’s a very real problem that needs to be discussed more and the unfortunate problem is, it’s very difficult to prove it. The only way you can prove it is with talents going to other platforms and doing well.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report #47 with Ryback and Raj Giri with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.