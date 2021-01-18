The online heat between Ryback and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry continued today.

We noted over the weekend how The World's Strongest Man had some strong words for The Big Guy during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. Ryback later responded with a lengthy Twitter statement on how he loves pro wrestling, and how Henry helped him while he was in WWE. You can click here for that report.

After a response from Henry, Ryback made more comments overnight, in tweets that have since been deleted.

Ryback alleged that John Cena did not want to work with Henry on WWE live events because how Henry was in the ring. Ryback claimed he then stepped up to work with him instead.

"Let's also just f--king air it all out there. @johncena didn't want to work @themarkhenry on live events because he believed Mark was the s--ts, so I stepped up and offered to work with him, which was much harder on me physically, but knew we would get great reactions," Ryback wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Ryback also claimed that a WWE Producer insulted Henry after Henry was allegedly found asleep in the Gorilla Position before their WrestleMania 29 match in 2013, which Henry won.

"I'm also going to say this. @themarkhenry was asleep in Gorilla prior to our WM Match. A producer came over to me and said "good luck working that fat piece of s--t" Mark didn't want to spend a lot of time coming up with a good match and we got what we got. #Facts," Ryback wrote in another now-deleted tweet.

The Big Guy made another now-deleted tweet and said that WWE put Henry up to it.

"If I'm a failure & have beaten him based off his claims of what makes someone successful or not in wrestling what does that make him losing to such a failure? I will break him apart like no other along with the s--t company that doesn't care about him that that put him up to this," Ryback wrote.

Henry returned to Busted Open Radio today and had a lot to say in response to Ryback.

"Sometimes the things that make you better and the things that make the world interesting is a conduit, something that's in between greatness and talent and what do you do to bring them together? In pro wrestling, that is the most important thing in wrestling because you have to have a guy that can lead somebody that's the sh*ts and make them somebody that's great one day," Henry said. (H/T to WrestlingNews) "We've all had our moments. There was a day when, guys, I hate to say it, I was the sh*ts. It sucks to say it but I'll tell you what. At the end of the day, I was pretty f**king good. Even when I was working with people like Ryback, I could take a nap and be better than that mother f**ker any day of the week. Holla at you boy.

"WrestleMania, when supposedly some agent said it, yea, ok, I believe that s**t. I believe that, that I'm the sh*ts? Oh, let me see. After you left, the guy you said John Cena, you put John Cena out on front street and I'm sure John Cena would probably make a statement about how when he first got into wrestling, who did he ride in the car with? Me. Who's the guy that went to the office and say, 'Hey man, you all need to see John Cena rap. The dude is talented.' They said, 'You know what, this is awesome.' John was mad at me because he didn't want to be looked at as the rapper guy, but you got Thuganomics. You're welcome. F*ck you Ryback. You're trying to tell me that I don't know what I'm talking about? That I'm not great? That I was the sh*ts? You based it off and you throw it off an unnamed agent? Name his name. You named John Cena. Name the agent. I'll call him. I'll get him on the show and I'll say, 'Listen, I'm not saying that this happened, but at any point did you ever tell Ryback I was the sh*ts.' I was famous for taking naps. I take naps every day. There's nothing wrong with it. It's great. Vince McMahon himself has ribbed me, poured water on me, while I was sleeping because everybody would go, hey, is anybody got eyes on Mark Henry because he usually naps around this time. Find him. Oh yea, we had a lot of fun with my naps."

Henry continued and challenged anyone to find holes in the WrestleMania win over Ryback.

"You go back and I challenge anybody, go back and look at the match at WrestleMania with me and Ryback and see if you see any holes in it," Henry said today. "I was a hole filler even with people like you who other people didn't want to work with. You talk about the work rate. You wanted to get your sh*t in and think that was getting over. You can post as many videos as you want of you giving me finishes. It's not the real thing. Until you walk up to me and punch me in my face, the world won't know how violent I can be. So when you feel froggy like that, you let me know where I need to get a plane ticket to. I will show up for that because even at 50 years old, I'm more man than most men will ever want to be in their dreams.

"You start talking about cutting promos. I'm not cutting a promo. I'm saying this from my soul. I will tear your flesh off bro and that's a promise. I'm not threatening you. I'm just saying as a reactionary thing, if you hit me, there will be hospital time. I'll make sure of it. That's my response to Mr. Ryback and I will never speak on it again because it's a waste of my energy. I want to make this show, and this show should be more about peace because it's Martin Luther King Day."

Henry added, "I'm going to read something from one of his favorite quotes here in a little while and I'm going to let it go. But, I just wanted to take that time to answer what you said last night and I'm so glad that you unfollowed me so now I don't have to see these ridiculous commercials of you pedalling bulls**t to pay your bills when you were so great, when you were so good that you didn't hurt people. When you chopped me with those damn gloves on, I used to tell you every time, 'Hey man, you know you can take scissors and cut that metal bar out of the inside of those gloves and maybe you won't hurt everybody.' Maybe I should tell them how you used to sit in front of Vince's office and beg to change everything because 'That didn't make you look big and strong' when I never did it because I knew I could make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t. Biggest guy and strongest guy in the company and I lost to Rey Mysterio, the smallest guy in the company and I didn't complain one bit. It was an honor. It was a privilege. I lost to a guy with one leg, Zach Gowan. Did I complain? Did I say, 'No, we are changing this?' Man, you need to get some business man. You just got destroyed."

Ryback made several more related tweets on Henry while going back & forth with fans on Twitter. He accused Henry of cutting a "paid advertisement" for WWE, and knocked him for responding on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ryback also thanked fans for their "love and support against" Henry. You can see the other tweets from Ryback below:

Wrestlers constantly joke about fake fighting in their underwear. Literally have sat in groups drinking beers joking about it, and it's called being secure with your manhood to have fun. Don't let Mark's paid advertisement fool you. I love and respect wrestling, NOT @wwe https://t.co/7CzCATnM1w — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 18, 2021

Thank you ?? I love wrestling and the industry and my issues are with WWE. I cannot sit back and let Mark do what he is trying to do and also profit from on that show he is a part of. Today isn't the day for hate and lies and think it is beyond low to do that today of all days. https://t.co/ujZ4bfQTWm — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 18, 2021

Thank you. He chose to also make it personal and make it a wrestling industry deal over a sarcastic tweet to Fox. Today isn't the day to be spreading massive hate and I'm beyond disappointed in him and that show. I want it all over with and once I have my trademark it will be. https://t.co/KDrNOJNCGH — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 18, 2021

I was a "failure" for showing up and helping build the Punk Rock storyline according to @themarkhenry and every other time I showed up and did my job regardless of being scripted to win or lose since it didn't involve winning the heavyweight championship. https://t.co/kLW4nJhRsC — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 18, 2021

Thank you for the love and support against @themarkhenry We will see where things stand in the next 10-15

years and it won't be for @wwe Mark has been a paid puppet for a long time and I will continue to speak out against @wwe evil ways. -Skippy Sheffield — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 18, 2021

.@themarkhenry claiming wrestlers who don't "WIN" a heavyweight championship are Failures is beyond insulting to talent. I believe Mark will issue an apology for his multiple lies and it's beyond disappointing to see him shape shift like this. Very not religious of you. ?? — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 17, 2021