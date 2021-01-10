MLW announced today that there will be a segment between Salina de la Renta and Konnan on this Wednesday's MLW Fusion. The segment is Salina de la Renta with a special surprise for Konnan.

The two have been feuding in MLW for over two years with Konnan even revealing her ties to CONTRA Unit.

Salina will be serving as the executive producer of the episode. She also took to Twitter tonight to comment about her surprise.

She tweeted, "It's definitely not liposuction or the blue pill, although we know not even that can do the trick. But If I'm feeling charitable... anything is possible."

Also announced for this week's episode is Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs (c) in a World Tag Team Match. Tom Lawlor is the special guest referee.

MLW Fusion airs on Wednesdays at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.

