Sami Callihan has re-signed with Impact Wrestling.

Callihan was set to become a free agent today but he took to Twitter and revealed that he has just signed a new two-year contract. Sami said he had offers from other promotions, but he's focused on becoming Impact World Champion again in 2021.

"Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT. I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money. I got other offers...but I don't give a damn. This is MY company. I made this company. I will be champion again in 2021. #TheDRAW," he wrote.

Callihan is set to continue his feud with Eddie Edwards next Tuesday on the first Impact episode of 2021.

