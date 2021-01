WWE Superstar Samoa Joe shared on Instagram this evening that he donated his hair to the non-profit organization, CWHL (Children With Hair Loss).

Samoa Joe posted a photo of his hair with the caption, "It was a good run, hopefully it will find a better purpose at @cwhl_org . #cutpasslove"

CWHL provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss. The organization opened in 2000.

Below is the photo that Samoa Joe shared: