WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter last night to react to her cousin, rap legend Snoop Dog, climbing the top rope and hitting a frog splash on Serpentico during Night 1 of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash.

Banks was clearly not impressed. She tweeted, "fam! We're gonna have to work on this."

After hitting an awkward-looking frog splash, Snoop pinned Serpentico with Cody Rhodes doing the honors for him. Snoop and Rhodes are judges in the upcoming competition series, The Go-Big Show, which premieres on January 7.

Snoop was ringside for the entirety of the the Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal match. He got involved after Serpentico and Luther took out Cody and Sydal, but once they were both put down, Snoop wanted in on the action and got into the ring.

Snoop accompanied Banks to the ring at WrestleMania 32.

See below for Sasha's tweet: