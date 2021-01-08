On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. The two spoke a few days after the passing of Brodie Lee, and Waltman gave his thoughts on his tragic passing.

"I knew him a bit. I knew him from being on independent shows because before he came to work for WWE, he made a hell of a name for himself," Waltman said. "I was a big Brodie Lee fan. He had a trucker gimmick. I don't know what it was. He wore trucker hats. Anyways, he was Brodie, and f--k, I was a big fan of his man. So I got to know him a little bit as a human being. So I can only echo what everyone else is saying about him. I hate to say this. I almost got numb to all the people dying, but then you see a picture of Brodie with his kids, it just breaks my f--king heart man."

Hausman noted that it's been a tough year all around with Shad Gaspard's death also touching the wrestling world. Waltman noted it was like the universe came and decided to take away the best people in wrestling.

"It's like the universe just said, 'Hey, let's just pick the best people, some of the best people out of wrestling, and let's take them away.' It's not like Shad Gaspard was making huge headlines with what he was doing in wrestling, but everyone loved that guy," Waltman noted. "He had some things going on in Hollywood. I teamed with JTG a couple of years ago, and he was really good. Both of them guys were good. JTG and Shad, it's just a shame with the God forsaken gimmick they had. It's a little late to litigate that now, but it was a shame because they were really good."

Waltman also discussed Sting's signing with AEW. He talked about how big of a fan of the signing he was, and he noted that while Sting was overall treated well by WWE, the creative he had in WWE was not up to the expectations of many fans.

"Well people can criticize, 'oh, they should have done this with him, or they should have done that.' It was fine," Waltman stated. "I'm a big fan of them signing Sting for sure. He is an icon by any definition of the word. He didn't get the treatment I think that everyone would have liked to seen him get with WWE, and it just wasn't going to happen. If we're gonna be honest, I knew that was gonna happen. They didn't treat him badly. They treated him well, like they do everyone but just not creatively."

