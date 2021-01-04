Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman joined Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on today's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily where they touched on tonight's RAW Legends Night. Teddy Long was on the podcast recently as well where he revealed he would be on tonight's show, but Waltman spoke about why he is not going to be a part of tonight's special.

"Some people are going, 'Hey, how come you're not on that?' It's because I'm on every other friggin legends thing they ever have," Waltman noted. "Enough of me and my friends for a while for f--k's sake. [Hausman mentions that Waltman's dog Lula should make an appearance] The sad part is the days of her and me traveling everywhere are over with. They changed the laws like having your pets in the cabin and the aircraft. It's not going to be as easy that's for sure, and she's getting older."

Hausman and Waltman also discussed the Wednesday Night War where they agreed that NXT is still putting out a good show despite the numbers not overtaking AEW. Hausman asked Waltman if he sees NXT catching up to AEW in the ratings.

"I think it's possible," Waltman stated. "You've seen the numbers fluctuate. A couple of weeks and NXT has beaten AEW in the overalls, but when that happens, everyone goes, 'Oh, the demo, the key demo,' which is valid. I just think there's room for improvement in the numbers there, and I think they just have to stick to what they what they do well."

Continuing on NXT, Waltman discussed the NXT Year-End Awards. While he said he voted for Adam Cole for male performer of the year, he praised Johnny Gargano's work as a heel.

"It was really tough man," Waltman admitted. "I don't have them right in front of me, but I went with Adam Cole for male competitor the year, but it was tough man. I thought Gargano was really impressive just because we'd only seen him as the ultra, white meat babyface, and then 2020, he did some incredible work as a heel. Some of the stuff he did from his house with Candice in some of those segments, I just thought they were fantastic man. He showed a real wide range"

Dark vignettes have been shown recently on NXT featuring Xia Li and Boa. Waltman revealed during the interview that he is a big fan of Li's as well.

"Xia Li, I'm a huge fan of hers," Waltman expressed. "Big fan of hers."

