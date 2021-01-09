WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will again confront the new number one contender, Adam Pearce on next week's SmackDown.

The segment was announced in an ad during NFL coverage on FOX of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks game.

As noted, Reigns will be defending the Universal Championship against Pearce at the Royal Rumble on January 31. Results for last night's SmackDown episode are available at this link here.

Below is an updated card for next week's show:

* Universal Champion Roman Reigns confronts Adam Pearce

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso