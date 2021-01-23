Several new participants for the WWE Royal Rumble Matches have been announced.

Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, and Sami Zayn are now official for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

There are now 17 open spots for the 30-Man Rumble. Nakamura, Ziggler, Big E and Zayn join Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, and Jeff Hardy as confirmed participants.

Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Tamina Snuka are now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

There are now 18 open spots for the 30-Woman Rumble. Morgan, Riott and Snuka join Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, and Shayna Baszler as confirmed entrants.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, 17 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37