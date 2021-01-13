A loaded line-up has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

We noted before that the Fight Pit II bout will finally take place next week with Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa. The Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will also continue, while the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off.

The following matches have been confirmed for next week:

* Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Imperium (Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado)

* Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro)

Stay tuned for more on next week's NXT show.