On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura completed his babyface turn by bringing back his old entrance theme ahead of his match against Jey Uso.

After defeating Uso, The King of Strong Style took to Twitter and confirmed that he will be using "The Rising Sun" by CFO$ going forward.

"YeaOh!! #therisingsun is back!! #kingofstrongstyle," wrote Nakamura along with a link to the song.

Nakamura is back to being a babyface for the first time since his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. Upon turning heel three years ago, he used a remixed version of The Rising Sun which included Japanese vocals.

After SmackDown went off the air, Nakamura said in a backstage interview that he had plans to go after Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. The video can be seen below.