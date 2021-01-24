Hey everyone, I’d like to apologize for the technical issues over the past several days. We have made a major behind-the-scenes change and we should have everything fixed now. Basically, I programmed Wrestling Inc. in the late 90s and have been constantly updating are re-programming the site. With how many hats I wear on the site, I decided last year to move to a CMS. This move has been in the works for about a year, but I wanted to make sure that the front end looked the same, so hopefully you all can’t tell that we’re on a completely different system.

There were some weird issues with Comments and the site being down for brief periods, but those should be fixed for future articles. We also have a TON of articles that were scheduled to be pushed last week that weren’t due to the migrations, so those will be pushed today and tonight, so there will be a lot of new content.

Thanks for bearing with us. If you see any issues, please let us know by using the comments section below, DM us on Twitter or contact us at this link.

We also recently launched a Twitch account at Twitch.tv/WrestlingINC. In addition to the Wrestling Inc. podcast airing live on Twitch, in addition to YouTube, Facebook and Periscope, we will be adding a lot of exclusive comment, so please follow us and check us out.

Thanks again, and we appreciate your support. Next year will be our 25th anniversary and we could not have made it without you all.