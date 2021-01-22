WWE is currently taping the Superstar Spectacle event at the ThunderDome from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. This event will air next Tuesday night in India, and at 9:30am ET on the WWE Network. Below are live spoilers…

* The show opens with promos for various Indian Superstars, including The Bollywood Boyz, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Kavita Devi, Jeet Rama, Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, and Dilsher Shanky. They also air Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37 promos

(Thanks to Vipin Raghuwanshi of ITNWrestling.)