WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania 39 will go back to traditional one-night events after this year’s WrestleMania 37 spans over two nights for the second year in a row.

Although the current plan is for WWE to return to one-night Manias, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently told Scott Fishman of TV Insider that WWE will take a wait-and-watch approach.

“We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times [pandemic]. We have plans to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course we will see what happens this year,” said Stephanie.

“We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world.”

It is rumored WWE will allow up to 25,000 fans into Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37. Stephanie explained why next Sunday’s Super Bowl will allow WWE to make an informed decision as it pertains to fan attendance.

“There are a lot of unknowns [because of the pandemic]. We’re very fortunate the Super Bowl [is at] Raymond James Stadium [because] will be a lot of key learning from the NFL and the local organizing committees. We’re still in the planning stages for all of that.”

When asked why WWE announced details on the next three Manias beforehand, Stephanie said WWE wanted to give fans enough time to plan their travel, especially due to the global pandemic.

“We wanted to give our fans some hope during these challenging times. A lot of people plan their vacations around WrestleMania because it’s like a big family reunion. People come from over 60 countries and all 50 states.”

WrestleMania 37 takes place across two nights on April 10 and April 11 in Tampa, FL.