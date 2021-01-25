WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon says the company is thrilled to have NBCUniversal’s Peacock as the new exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States.

As noted this morning, WWE and NBCU have signed a new multi-year agreement that will make Peacock the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States. Peacock will launch the WWE Network on Thursday, March 18 at $4.99 per month, or $9.99 per month for the ad-free version. Peacock is also free to millions of Cox and Comcast customers in the United States. You can click here for full details on the announcement, including Peacock-exclusive content planned for the Network.

McMahon issued a letter today and said the WWE Network will be a perfect complement to the incredible catalog that Peacock has amassed since launching in 2020. Stephanie also said WWE and NBCU consider the Peacock – WWE Network partnership to be a natural extension of their near-30-year relationship.

You can read Stephanie’s full comments below:

I’m excited to share that this morning WWE and NBCUniversal announced a multi-year agreement that will make Peacock the exclusive home to WWE Network in the United States. WWE was one of the first to launch a SVOD service, WWE Network, in 2014 to super-serve our most passionate fans with WWE’s most premium content as well as an incredible library of in-ring and original programming that has grown over the last seven years. Since launching last year, Peacock has amassed an incredible catalog of iconic movies and TV shows, along with the best of live news and sports, to which WWE Network will be a perfect complement. WWE and NBCU have been partners for nearly 30 years, and we consider this to be a natural extension of our long-standing relationship. Peacock will enable WWE to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, which was previously available on WWE Network for $9.99 per month, to Peacock’s 26 million subscribers for $4.99 per month and for free to the millions of Comcast and Cox homes across the country, helping to better serve and grow our global fanbase. We are thrilled to bring WWE Network to Peacock beginning March 18, and to continue to create best-in-class sports entertainment content that will not only put smiles on people’s faces, but provide our fans with an experience worthy of their passion.

Stay tuned for more on Peacock and the WWE Network.