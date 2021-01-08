WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports and confirmed that his in-ring career is over as he has no desire to wrestle again.

Stone Cold has not wrestled since retiring in 2003, and now Austin says he doesn't want to do anything else in the ring. He made the comments when asked if he enjoys having his "Broken Skull Sessions" show on the WWE Network as a way to keep him connected to the current roster.

"Man, 100 percent," Austin said. "'Cause, you know, I'm still the biggest fan of the business that I was when I was seven years old changing the channels and stumbled across it; and then got the chance to learn it and have a pretty good run. So, I don't want to do nothing else in the ring. I'm done. I've retired. Everybody knows that.

"I don't need to go out there and drop anybody on a stack of dimes and give them stunners. Once in a year, once every two years, whatever. So, yes. This connection makes sense. I paved the way that I did and I had the career that I had, but I still watch all these people that have come on the show. So, the fact that I can still have kind of a hand in the wrestling business and my finger on the pulse, yes, that's the relationship that I want and that I cherish."

During the interview, Austin was asked his thoughts on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his heel turn, and the work he's been doing with Paul Heyman.

"I like it because it seems like Paul helps anchor him. [Roman]'s always been really good. He can work his ass off," Austin said. "They needed to turn him heel way back in the day. But, they never would pull the trigger. Vince, you know. He's the guy. He's a good looking guy. Body. He can work. Vince never wanted to pull the trigger.

"But, people wanted that heel run out of him, you know? So, now I think with Paul E, I think it stabilizes him and gives him an anchor. I like everything that he's doing now. A lot. It all makes sense and it's working."