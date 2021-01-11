WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote tonight's "Straight Up Steve Austin" season two premiere on the USA Network. Tonight's season two premiere will feature Austin hanging out with country music star Luke Combs. Other upcoming episodes in the eight-week season include WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, rapper Ice T, NFL Legend Brett Favre, and others.

Austin praised Flair and said her episode captures how deep of a person she is outside of the ring.

"Anybody that knows anything about the wrestling business knows that my favorite of all-time is (the Nature Boy) Ric Flair," Austin said. "And even though I've known Charlotte for years, this is the longest I have ever spent with her. We had so much fun during that episode. She's polished, she's a star, but I think this episode also captures how deep of a person she is outside of the ring."

Austin said the episode with Favre also stands out. It was noted how Favre extended his career for as long as possible, finally wrapping up after 20 seasons with the NFL, while Austin's 14 year pro wrestling career ended in 2003 due to mounting neck issues. Austin said he would've done the same as Favre and kept going, if he was able to. He also commented on how hard it was to walk away from the ring.

"If my issue wasn't neck and neurological issues, I would have done the same as Brett and kept going," Austin said. "When I walked away from the business of professional wrestling, I had to make the call. The doctor didn't make the call. Vince McMahon didn't make the call. It was the hardest decision I had to make, one that took me a long time to come to grips with.

"It was so hard for me to leave the business, so I can understand why Brett chose to hang on as long as he could. He's one of the top quarterbacks to ever play the game. That's another episode I really hope people enjoy watching."

Austin also discussed the SmackDown pairing of Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After working with Heyman years ago, Stone Cold remains in awe of Heyman, watching him create magic with Reigns on Friday nights. Austin called them a great package.

"That's such a great package. They complement each other so well," Austin said. "Roman can work his ass off. He's always been very solid in the ring, but now there's this bond and this chemistry between Roman and Paul.

"That's what Paul Heyman does. He makes anybody he's with that much better. It happened for me, too. If you want to suspend your disbelief, you can't but help believe he's Roman's rock of knowledge. The presentation, the package and the chemistry between these two looks and sounds like money."