The AEW Revolution pay-per-view is reportedly being moved to a new date.

Revolution is currently scheduled for Saturday, February 27 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Saturday, March 6 or Sunday, March 7 have been discussed as possible new dates.

The event is reportedly being moved because February 27 has been talked about as the possible date for the next boxing pay-per-view with YouTube star Jake Paul in action. It was noted that the odds of the event happening seem to be decreasing as we get closer to the date without anything being signed and made official. The AEW Full Gear 2009 pay-per-view drew the lowest buys for the company, and went head-to-head with the boxing event that featured the second match between YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.

On a related note, the Observer reports that Sting’s AEW in-ring debut will likely be a cinematic match. AEW announced yesterday that the Street Fight at Revolution will see Sting team with TNT Champion Darby Allin against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. A cinematic match would make it to where AEW can protect the 61 year old Sting, who has a bad neck with spinal stenosis.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Battle Royal Winners TBD vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Street Fight

Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks