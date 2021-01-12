Retribution member T-BAR took to Twitter to call out AEW star Sammy Guevara for stealing his finisher, Feast Your Eyes.

While T-BAR didn't name who it was in the tweet, several comments from fans revealed it was Sammy Guevara. It was almost an hour later, where Guevara then responded to the tweet, confirming it.

In his post, T-BAR referred to Guevara as "some little teenage virgin on AEW."

His full tweet was the following, "Some little teenage virgin on AEW stole my finisher like four years ago after we did a show together. I'd steal something from his move set but it's all just @KingRicochet moves."

Sammy Guevara responded to T-BAR that the wrestling move actually belongs to Matt Demorest.

Guevara tweeted, "Someone tell T-Bag the move actually belongs to Matt Demorest (the guy he stole it from) & I'm just trying to get the move to be seen since you know he's never on TV. Also while you are sitting doing nothing in catering on Monday check out the newest vlog."

AEW star Dax Harwood also got into the conversation by replying to Sammy's tweet.

He wrote, "Stole MY finisher. MY FINISHER?! Face with tears of joy The guy is an idiot. He's lucky to even be in the business."

