WWE Superstar T-BAR took to social media earlier to call out wrestlers who share conspiracy theories over the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper).

Brodie Lee passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID lung issue.

The Retribution member tweeted, "If you are a wrestling personality and you decide you have a hot take that disrespects the Huber family, do me a favor. Take your conspiracy theory, and go F yourself with it."

As reported, Brodie Lee's wife Amanda had to respond to theories about there being a cover-up and that her husband passed from COVID-19.

She wrote on Instagram, "There's no cover-up. There's no conspiracy. There was just a series of unfortunate events that ended in your world being crushed. What kind of position does that put you in? When you're trying to grieve and people practically expect you to post medical records because since they were a public figure, they are entitled to all the knowledge of what happened." Her full post can be read at this link here.

As noted, WWE Network will honor Brodie Lee with a "Best of Luke Harper" compilation later this month. It's interesting to mention that T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) wrestled Brodie Lee at WWE Worlds Collide on April 19, 2019. The match is available to watch in the video above.