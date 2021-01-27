After Candice LeRae brutally attacked Tegan Nox back in September, Nox has been rehabbing a torn ACL. This week on WWE’s The Bump, she provided an update to the panel on how her recovery is going.

“I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice from being on crutches a few weeks ago,” Tegan Nox replied.

With Royal Rumble less than four days away, the panel asked Nox what her favorite Rumble memory is as a fan. For her, she says it was watching them every year with her grandpa, who also encouraged her to play hooky from school the very next day.

“Well, he always kind of snuck me up. He would never tell my mother that there was a Royal Rumble event and that we were going to stay up till 4 o’clock in the morning watching it ’cause I had school the next day. Um, ‘school,’ I was always sick funny enough after that,” she chuckled. “But yeah, he would say, ‘Steff is going to sleep at my house tonight.’ I was like, ‘Sweet. Yeah, I am. Let’s go.’ We would make a lot of popcorn, and you know, it was a great old time with him. It’s a really fond memory of mine.”

Nox’s analytical take for the Men and Women’s Royal Rumble was quite interesting. In the Women’s, she thinks a new debut will win the overall event.

“I think we’re going to have a surprise this year,” she mentioned when asked who will win the Women’s Royal Rumble. “I don’t think it’s going to be someone that’s on any current roster. I think it’s going to be a surprise entrant.

“The Men’s…I’m going to go with Keith Lee, I think. He’s strong. He can throw people around, you know? He can catch them and toss them.”

