"The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson jokingly announced on Monday that The Good Brothers are entering the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble match.

Anderson, one half of the Impact World Tag Team Champions, was responding to a tweet from former WWE Head Writer Brian Gewirtz, who wondered why Superstars on RAW and SmackDown were able to "declare" themselves to be in the Royal Rumble match.

Gewirtz tweeted, "Haven't seen Raw in a while. You can "declare" yourself to be in the Royal Rumble? Is there a reason why everybody doesn't do this immediately? What about surprise legends? Are there multiple Doinks declaring themselves in the Rumble right now? Which Doink gets priority?!"

In his response, Anderson said there was no point reading too much into WWE's booking unless Gewirtz wanted to drive himself insane. After declaring The Good Brothers' entry into the Rumble match, Anderson tagged Impact Wrestling and AEW.

"Be careful Brian, as you kno and I've seen with humans there, you'll drive yourself insane.....

But with your logic, here we go, #GoodBrothers declare ourselves in the rumble ! @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW."

The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose in the main event of Saturday's Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill event.

