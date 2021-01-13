Multiple matches were announced for next week's AEW Dynamite, including a tag match featuring three teams from the Inner Circle. It will be Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager. The match came about after Jericho said his new year's resolution was winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles with MJF.

Santana and Ortiz took exception to Jericho not leaving the tag division to them, and Jericho decided a match might be the best way to settle things. Not only will the winner have bragging rights, but they will be considered the official tag team of the Inner Circle.

Also announced for next week, Hangman Page is set to team up with Dark Order's Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. The group will take on The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project. After the match, Page agreed to let the group know if he was going to join up with Dark Order or not.

Below is the rest of next Wednesday's lineup:

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager (Winner is the official tag team of the Inner Circle)

* Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project (Page to give his answer on joining the group after the match)

* Top Flight and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Miro to give update on his new butler Chuck Taylor

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Jon Moxley in action