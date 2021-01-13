MSK has made their WWE NXT debuts.

The MSK tag team, formerly known as The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling, is made up of Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Lee is the former Dezmond Xavier, and Carter is the former Zachary Wentz. WWE recently filed to trademark both of their new ring names.

Tonight's show saw MSK debut with a win over Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the 2021 NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They will face the winners of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Curt Stallion and August Grey next.

Tonight's NXT also saw The Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Ever-Rise to advance from the first round. They will face the winners of Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano) next.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Dusty Classic and tonight's show. Below are a few shots from the debut of MSK: