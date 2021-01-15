NBC has announced that the "Young Rock" comedy series will premiere on Tuesday, February 16 at 8pm ET.

The show will run for thirty minutes each week. Young Rock is part of NBC's new one-hour comedy block on Tuesday nights, which also features the "Kenan" series with Kenan Thompson.

There's no word on how long Young Rock will run for, but Deadline noted that both new NBC comedies could end up having short orders, which would see them wrap up at the end of March.

Young Rock will chronicle the formative years of former WWE Champion The Rock, and The Great One himself will appear in each episode.

NBC gave the series a straight-to-series order back in January of last year. Filming on Young Rock began back in November in Queensland, Australia, at locations in and around Brisbane and South East Queensland. The show is coming from Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and co-executive producer Jeff Chiang, who wrote the pilot episode together. Khan and Chiang are executive producing Young Rock, along with Rock, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jennifer Carreras and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz of Seven Bucks Productions. Daina Reid will direct various episodes, while Jeffrey Walker will serve as co-executive producer.

The Rock, who has said the series will be special and unlike anything else he's ever done, previously revealed the cast of the show, with details on each character they will be playing, including the role of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. You can click here for that reveal.

