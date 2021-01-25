Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* The Good Brothers chat with The Young Bucks about attacking Penta on last week’s Dynamite. Gallows and Anderson didn’t like the superkicks Fenix and Penta gave Matt and Nick, so they got some revenge. Gallows and Anderson say that’s some old school Bullet Club right there. Matt is thinking more about the tag division and how there’s one less team involved now. Ultimately, Matt and Nick thank them and The Good Brothers head off-screen. Matt then asks why there is a green screen behind them (first they were on a hill, then at the beach, and finally, a boat). Good Brothers goof around until The Young Bucks start laughing.

* Matt and Nick at a beachfront home in Jacksonville for a meeting. They realize they’re late because they’ve been looking at the ocean, as the camera spins around there’s actually some land blocking their view, but you can at least hear the water. They continued to be late as they check out the Jacuzzi near the house.

* Matt Jackson says they got into a fender bender and goes to look at the damage with Gallows and Anderson. They roll up and see it was actually Christopher Daniels’ car that was side swiped by Brandon Cutler as he pulled into the parking lot. The group cracks up at what happened. Cutler then walks up and apologizes to Daniels, apparently it was a rental.

* Clip shown of Kassidy hitting Dante from Top Flight with a chair to help Private Party and Matt Hardy pick up a win on Dynamite. Afterwards, The Young Bucks have a talk with Private Party and ask if they just did a heel turn. Private Party doesn’t know what that is. Matt and Nick feel like the guys are being manipulated by Hardy. Hardy then gets into the conversation and says they aren’t being manipulated, he says they are not egotistical like Matt and Nick, and they are headed to the top. First, they will win the Impact World Tag Titles, then they’ll win the AEW Battle Royal to face The Young Bucks. Nick says they are babyfaces, not heels. Hardy says not to listen to them, they are enemies, not friends.

* Backstage, Kris Statlander quickly abducts Jungle Boy.

* Alex Abrahantes makes up some Kool-Aid, and talks with John Silver on the phone. Silver says he can’t believe the recruits that Alex has brought into the Dark Order. Silver then offers up his recruiting spot to Alex. We then see Santana, Otiz, Dasha, and Sammy talking. Santana wants to get to the bottom of what’s going on as the group walks around backstage, seeing random wrestlers drinking Kool-Aid. The group sees Tony Schiavone even drinking it. Santana says to the camera that next week it ends.

* Dark Order hangout, the group is bummed out because Hangman Page said no joining the group. Uno says he’s so disappointed about what happened. The group blames each other for why Page said no. Colt then tries to calm the group down and says they need to come together more than ever. Silver offers up it’s time for a slumber party!

* Statlander has Jungle Boy put a Mentos in a can of soda (she does the same). They watch it spill out and go down a drain, but she thought it was supposed to be more like a volcano. Jungle Boy says she has to use a bottle. Statlander kicks him out of her “spaceship.”

* BTE Champion John Silver introduces the number one contender challenge where wrestlers have to hang on a pole. The person to do it the longest gets a shot at the title. Sammy Guevara ends up winning the contest.

* At a hotel lobby, we see Brandon Cutler is again caught sleeping.