Former WWE and NWA Tag Team Champions The Headbangers, Mosh and Thrasher, were on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. The skirt wearing duo are also currently the Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling Tag Team Champions and will face The Awakening (fka The Ascention) at ARW’s fourth anniversary show on February 19th. During their interview, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked them how they started as a tag team.

“June of ’93 is the day I walked into the Monster Factory,” Mosh recalled. “When we started tagging, Glenn (Thrasher) was wrestling singles for a couple years on his own. He was wrestling as ‘The Spider’. Then when I came on board and we started tagging together, we were ‘The Spiders’, and then from there, we took off.

“We went to Memphis for a while, and then finally, we went to Smoky Mountain. That’s when [Jim] Cornette said, ‘Hey, I want to have you guys in, but I hate masks. I want you guys to come up with something else.’ So he’s the one who created the idea of The Headbangers, and then over the years, we just evolved it into what it is now.”

Thrasher said that they felt they were always on WWE’s radar having done enhancement work for them. He also pointed out that they were the only talents coming out of Smoky Mountain to sign full-time deals.

“We were always on, I guess, the radar because we used to go up and do enhancement work for TV and stuff like that,” Thrasher noted. “So when Cornette realized Smoky Mountain was closing down, he got everybody’s foot in the door. That’s where Freddie Joe Floyd came from, The Headbangers.

“A lot of people came in, and we got hired as part-time. So we were just doing TVs under the part-time contract, and I have to say, we were the only ones to sign full-time contracts, not everybody.”

Hausman asked if Vince McMahon understood The Headbangers. Mosh revealed that McMahon wanted to change their gimmick around, and he noted that only Jim Cornette believed they could break out in WWE.

“I don’t know if he fully understood it at first because, at first, he tried changing us a couple of times, but it didn’t work,” Mosh said. “I think we got over a lot more than anyone expected because like Glenn just said, we’re the only ones who got signed to a full-time deal. I don’t think anyone expected us to take off like we did except for maybe Cornette because the bigger we got, the more they still tried to bury us, the more we were still getting over.”

Hausman also asked if they had any favorite opponents in the WWE. That led The Headbangers to discuss WWE tag teams that they liked or did not like working with.

“As far as WWF goes, we gelled with everybody,” Mosh stated. “Probably the only tag team we worked that we really just couldn’t get a vibe were Doug and Phil. Doug and Phil were just difficult because their style was totally different.

“Don’t forget the Quebeccers,” Thrasher added.

“Well, we had some good matches with them,” Mosh said.

Thrasher admitted that it was strange for them to be one of the top tag teams during the hottest era of pro wrestling, The Attitude Era. He also admitted that it doesn’t really hit them until people like Hausman bring it up to them.

“It was weird. It was great for us because we were just two kids from Jersey that didn’t know any better,” Thrasher admitted. “We both lived in the same towns that we grew up in so nothing really changed that much for us.

“I guess you could say we didn’t realize how big we actually were then, until we talk to people like you. We hear from other people going, ‘oh my God, you guys were one of the highlights of the Attitude Era,’ and this that and the other thing. I didn’t see it the same way as everybody else was seeing it.”

Hausman noted that The Headbangers don’t seem to get the same WWE love as other talents from The Attitude Era. Thrasher then went on a small rant talking about how The Stage Dive is not regarded as one of the best finishers of all time. He also called The Headbangers “the most underrated tag team of all time.”

“Don’t get me started,” Thrasher expressed. “We don’t get any goddamn love. We are the most underrated tag team of all time. Everybody goes on about finishes and stuff like that. Oh, The Doomsday Device is the best finisher! The 3D’s the best finisher! You know what’s the best goddamn finisher? The Stage Dive. It takes more timing. It takes more accuracy than any other finish in the business. If Chaz is off just a hair, I’m going to sit on some guy’s face. If I’m off just a hair, the guy’s going to land on my lap.

“So there’s nobody that can dispute or prove me wrong. Show me another finish in the wrestling business that’s better than The Stage Dive. There’s none but when everybody always talks about great tag teams and everything else, you never ever hear anybody say anything about The Headbangers. It’s bulls**t. It’s total bulls**t. I disagree with it. I think maybe if we did a couple of stints in rehab, and we said no a couple times or something like that, our careers might have went farther.

“Who knows? I don’t know. No, I’m just joking about the rehab thing. That’s how I feel about the whole thing. ‘Oh yeah, The Headbangers. They remind me of The Bushwackers.’ I get a little offended about that. I don’t see The Headbangers as haha, Looney Tooney sideshow. I think we can get in there, and I think we can still go with the best tag teams out there.”