At today’s NJPW Road to the New Beginning, Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. Phantasmo got the pinfall vitory (superkick) over Kanemaru.

Below are the rest of the results from today’s show:

* Minoru Suzuki and DOUKI defeated Gedo and Jado

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo

* Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan (with Bea Priestley) defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima (via DQ)

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato defeated SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI (Elimination Match)

The tour continues tomorrow morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The New Beginning in Nagoya takes place on January 30, featuring NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi.