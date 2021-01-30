MLW announced MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will defend their titles against TJP and Bu Ku Dao on next Wednesday’s MLW FUSION.

This is Los Parks’ first title defense, and the former champs, Ross and Marshall Von Eirch have deferred their right to a rematch until a later time.

Also scheduled for next week’s show: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

You can check out FUSION at 7 pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.