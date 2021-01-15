WWE has announced a match and a segment for next Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.
Next week's show will feature Big E defending his WWE Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews.
Last week's SmackDown saw Big E retain his title over Crews. The rematch was announced after Crews defeated Sami Zayn during tonight's show. The post-match angle saw Big E and Crews trade more somewhat friendly fighting words at ringside.
Next Friday's SmackDown will also Bayley going up against Bianca Belair in the Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course.
Tonight's SmackDown featured the premiere of Bayley's new "Ding Dong, Hello!" talk show segment, with Belair as the first guest. The interview turned into an argument, ending with Bayley challenging Belair to an obstacle course challenge on next week's show. Belair accepted the challenge.
Stay tuned for more on next week's SmackDown. Above and below are a few related clips from tonight's show:
