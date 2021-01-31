WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has reportedly been moved to the Royal Rumble Kickoff, according to PWInsider.

The move would leave five matches on the main card — two rumbles, and three title matches. As of this writing, WWE has yet to officially announce the change.

Through WWE’s social media, Elias also announced his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble. 22 entrants have been announced for the match.

The Royal Rumble Kickoff begins at 6 pm ET, and the main card starts at 7 pm ET.

Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship (Last Man Standing Match)

Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Men’s Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton (entering at #1), Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge (entering at #2), King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Elias

Women’s Royal Rumble

Nia Jax, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya (entering at #30)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (Kickoff)

Asuka and Charlotte (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler