AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter last night to apologize for the streaming issues many fans were faced with during the opening of last night’s AEW Dynamite episode.

A technical error affected fans who were watching Dynamite last night on the TNT app, as well as YouTube TV and Hulu. Streams on those platforms picked up right at the end of the Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston match, which was won by Kingston.

Khan and AEW both apologized for the error, and the full match was added to YouTube.

He wrote, “I’m so sorry that fans streaming #AEWDynamite were unable to see the opening of tonight’s show in their apps. TNT fixed the issue & got it working again. Archer vs. Kingston was a tremendous match. After this show we’ll put it on YouTube, please enjoy the rest of this great show!”

You can see the full match above. The tweets from AEW and Khan are below: