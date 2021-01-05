AEW President & CEO Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that he bought the rights to the "Tarzan Boy" single for Jungle Boy's theme song.

"Yes, I bought the rights to Tarzan Boy for @boy_myth_legend's entrance. Merry Christmas, Jack. #AEWDynamite #AEWDark," Khan wrote.

Tonight's AEW Dark episode saw Jungle Boy defeat Nick Comoroto in singles action. He commented on the win and thanked Khan for the song.

He wrote, "Very first @AEW match of 2021 in the books. Thanks @TonyKhan for the song. You really are the best. Looking forward to what this year has to bring!"

Jungle Boy later responded to Khan's tweet on buying the rights and wrote, "[heart emoji] thank you!"

The song can be heard in the clip below from AEW Dark, which features Taz singing along while on commentary.

Taz commented on the clip and wrote, "It's AWESOME!!! I actually was having a lot of fun during @boy_myth_legend NEW track! Can't wait until the arenas a packed and people signing along! #AEWDark"

"Tarzan Boy" was the debut single by Baltimora, from their "Living In the Background" debut album in 1985. The song was re-recorded and released again in 1993, and has been covered by several acts over the years. The song is known for using Tarzan's cry as a melodic line.

