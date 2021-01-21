AEW announcer Tony Schiavone was asked on tonight’s AEW Dynamite Post-Show if AEW Chairman Tony Khan had plans to purchase Impact Wrestling at some stage in the future.

“No,” Schiavone said emphatically before joking that Khan “would use coupons” to purchase Impact. “He’ll possibly use those S&H Green Stamps that were so popular in the 60s.”

Schiavone added, “Actually, I think he’s going to invest in a 1957 Chevrolet Coupe, which will bring him more money [than buying Impact].”

Over the past month, Schiavone and Khan have frequently appeared on Impact Wrestling broadcasts. Schiavone has often taken hilarious shots at Impact, especially during the “paid advertisements” airing on Tuesday nights

Earlier this week on Impact, Khan appeared alongside other AEW wrestlers and then sat ringside with Jerry Lynn for the main event match featuring James Storm and Chris Sabin vs. Private Party.

See below to watch the entire AEW Dynamite Post-Show: