- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring WWE Superstars throwing fire. The group included Triple H hitting Kane, Scarlett sending fire towards Keith Lee via a contract signing, and Alexa Bliss launching a flame bolt at Randy Orton.

- WWE Network News reported a documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson is headed to the WWE Network on Sunday, January 24. WWE Network News also reported 13 episodes of Wrestling Challenge (late 1986) is also coming to the network tomorrow.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte, Kayla Braxton, and Big E.