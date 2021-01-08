As noted before, this week's WWE NXT UK episode saw Ben Carter make his debut for the company. Carter appeared on Noam Dar's Supernova Sessions talk show segment, and then challenged NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin for the title. That match served as the main event and saw Devlin retain in a match that saw Carter make an impressive debut for the company.

Above is post-match video of Carter speaking on his big debut. Carter said this was just the beginning of a very long successful WWE career.

"It was a bittersweet moment," Carter said when asked how he's feeling. "It's a tough loss against Jordan Devlin. He's a guy I've watched since the inception of this brand, and to be in a WWE ring competing for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in itself is just insane to me, it's such a crazy thought.

"But despite the loss I like to think I turned some heads and this is only the beginning of a very long successful career for Ben Carter in the WWE, so I'm thrilled to be here, gotten over the loss but I thought I did myself proud."

Triple H took to Twitter and agreed that this was just the beginning for Carter. He called it a star-making performance.

"A match that if you have not seen, you should go and watch on @WWENetwork immediately. #NXTUK continues to deliver and this main event was no different featuring a star-making performance from @bencarterbxb... #JustTheBeginning #WeAreNXTUK," Triple H wrote.

Carter responded to Triple H and wrote, "I'm at a total loss for words... Thank you @TripleH [fist emoji] [folded hands emoji]"

You can see their full tweets below:

A match that if you have not seen, you should go and watch on @WWENetwork immediately. #NXTUK continues to deliver and this main event was no different featuring a star-making performance from @bencarterbxb... #JustTheBeginning #WeAreNXTUK https://t.co/K0AyrN6eOu — Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2021